Hurricanes sign equipment manager to serve as backup goalie

The Hurricanes have signed Jorge Alves, the team’s equipment manager, to a professional tryout contract. He will be the backup in Saturday’s game against the Lightning.

Eddie Lack, Cam Ward’s usual backup, fell ill and is unavailable to play.

The 37-year-old Alves played club hockey at NC State and had a brief pro career in the ECHL and SPHL. Alves also served four years in the United States Marine Corps. He joined Carolina’s equipment staff during the 2003–04 season.

Alves has previously participated in training sessions with the team, according to The News Observer.

It should come as no surprise that Alves, as the equipment manager, already had a customized goalie mask.

