How were the 2016-17 Ottawa Senators forwards constructed?

The Senators have seven forwards drafted by the organization on their 2016-17 NHL roster.



Chris Neil was selected 6th round, 161th overall in the 1998 draft.

Neil has played 15 NHL seasons and 1009 career NHL games for the Senators.

Zack Smith was selected 3rd round, 79th overall 2008 NHL Draft.

Zack Smith has been a mainstay in the Senators organization since 2010, playing key shutdown roles at center. Smith broke out offensively last season, scoring 25 goals.

Mike Hoffman was selected 5th round, 130th overall in the 2009 NHL draft.

Mike Hoffman has scored 86 goals in the past three seasons for the Senators. Hoffman is currently tied for third in team point leaders and was a big steal for the Senators in the 2009 NHL draft.

Mark Stone was selected 6th round, 178th overall in the 2010 NHL draft.

Mark Stone, one of the biggest draft steals has not disappointed for the Senators, scoring more then 60 points the last two seasons. Stone is second in team scoring, following Erik Karlsson by 4 points.

Jean Gabriel Pageau was selected 4th round, 96th overall in the 2011 draft

Jean Gabriel Pageau has settled on the Senators’ third line. Pageau had a breakout year a season ago with a career high 19 goals.

Ryan Dzingel was selected 7th round, 204th overall in the 2011 NHL draft.

Dzingel has made his way to the Senators top line. Dzingel currently has 20 points in 37 games.

Curtis Lazar was selected 1st round, 17th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Lazar has struggled early on in his NHL career. Lazar still has the potential to reach the Senators top 6.

The Senators have traded for three forwards currently on the 2016-17 roster.



Kyle Turris 2011-Dec-17 Traded from Phoenix Coyotes to Ottawa Senators for David Rundblad and a round 2 pick in the 2012 draft (Anthony Stolarz)

Kyle Turris drafted third overall by the Coyotes failed to reach his potential in Phoenix and was shipped to Ottawa. Rundblad would also fail to reach his potential in Phoenix. Rundblad would play 20 games for the Coyotes, collecting 2 assists and a -8. Rundblad now plays in the Swiss-A with Zurich SC.

Derick Brassard 2016-Jul-18 Traded from New York Rangers with a round 7 pick in the 2018 draft to Ottawa Senators for Mika Zibanejad and a round 2 pick in the 2018 draft

The Senators went shopping for a top 6 center this off season and struck a deal with the Rangers. Zibanejab had 15 points in his first 19 games in New York before suffering a broken leg. Brassard has just 17 points in 37 games and has played a key role as the Senators’ second line center while leading the team in faceoff wins and relative Corsi with a 9.1.

Bobby Ryan 2013-Jul-05 Traded from Anaheim Ducks to Ottawa Senators for Stefan Noesen, Jakob Silfverberg and a round 1 pick in the 2014 draft (Nick Ritchie)

Bobby Ryan has had ups and downs since joining the Senators in 2013. Ryan has placed 4th twice and 5th in team scoring in his three full seasons in Ottawa. Ryan has also never scored less than 18 goals a season since becoming a Senator. Ryan signed a 7 year, $50,750,000 million dollar deal with the Senators on October 2, 2014.



The Senators have signed three forwards that are on the 2016-17 roster.

Clarke McArthur 2013-Jul-05 Signed by Ottawa Senators

McArthur has 40 goals and 92 points in 141 games with the Senators. McArthur has been unable to stay healthy, only playing 4 games last season and has yet to return to the ice.

Tom Pyatt 2016- Signed by Ottawa Senators



Tom Pyatt who had played pro in Switzerland was well known by head coach Guy Boucher and assistant Coach Marc Crawford, who had both been coaching in Switzerland before accepting positions with Ottawa.



Chris Kelly 2016-Jul-07 Signed by Ottawa Senators



Chris Kelly was originally drafted by the Senators in the 1999 NHL draft, 94th overall. Kelly spent seven seasons with the Senators before signing with the Boston Bruins. Kelly returned to the Sens after 6 seasons in Boston.



This article originally appeared on