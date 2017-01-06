How was the 2016-17 Ottawa Senators back-end constructed?

The Senators have five defenseman drafted by the organization on their 2016-17 NHL roster.

Erik Karlsson round 1 #15 overall 2008 NHL Entry Draft

The Senators selected two time Norris winner Erik Karlsson 15th overall in 2008 one of, if not, the franchises’ best moves in the last 25 seasons. Bryan Murray would move up to select Karlsson. The Senators dealt a third round pick in 2009 to the Nashville Predators moving up three positions. Karlsson has 417 points in 516 career NHL games.

Mark Borowiecki round 5 #139 overall 2008 NHL Entry Draft

Senators selected hometown defenseman Mark Borowiecki from the Smith Falls Bears of the Canadian Junior Hockey League. Borowiecki would spend three years at Clarkson University before joining the Senators organization. Borowiecki has played in 182 career games, collecting 16 points while being a +9 Borowiecki has racked up 347 career penalty minutes.

Chris Wideman round 4 #100 overall 2009 NHL Entry Draft

Smooth skating Wideman was selected out of the University of Miami – Ohio. Wideman spent four seasons in the NCAA before joining the Senators organization. Wideman would play three seasons in Binghamton wearing an “A” and scoring more than 50 points in his last two seasons. Wideman has played in 96 career NHL games adding 21 points while being a +8.

Fredrik Claesson round 5 #126 overall 2011 NHL Entry Draft

Fredrik Claesson was drafted out of Djurgårdens. Claesson has been with either the Senators NHL or AHL club since 2013. Playing 23 NHL games, collecting 2 career points with a career -7.

Cody Ceci round 1 #15 overall 2012 NHL Entry Draft

Cody Ceci, who played his OHL hockey for the Ottawa 67’s was selected 15th overall by his hometown team. The two-way defenseman is playing his fourth season in the NHL. Ceci signed a two-year, $5,600,000 million dollar deal in the off season. Ceci has played in 242 career games scoring 52 points with a career -11.

The Senators have traded for two defenseman currently on the 2016-17 roster.

Marc Methot 2012-Jul-01 Traded from Columbus Blue Jackets to Ottawa Senators for Nick Foligno

The Senators acquired Ottawa native Marc Methot who has been a top four defenseman for the club, playing alongside Erik Karlsson. Methot has played 269 games while collecting 61 points with a combined +49 since being acquired by the Sens.

Dion Phanuef 2016-Feb-09 Traded from Toronto Maple Leafs with Cody Donaghey, Casey Bailey, Ryan Rupert and Matt Frattin to Ottawa Senators for Tobias Lindberg, Jared Cowen, Colin Greening, Milan Michalek and round 2 pick in the 2017 draft

Ottawa completed a massive 8 player trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Phanuef, in his second season in Ottawa, has been a mainstay on the blue line wearing an “A” on his jersey. Phanuef has played in 57 games for Ottawa collecting 23 points.

The Senators have traded for two Goalies and signed one currently on the 2016-17 roster.



Craig Anderson 2011-Feb-18 Traded from Colorado Avalanche to Ottawa Senators for Brian Elliott

Anderson has had an impressive career with the Ottawa Senators, playing in 272 games along with 138 wins in 7 seasons. Anderson is currently on personal leave.

Mike Condon 2016-Nov-02 Traded from Pittsburgh Penguins to Ottawa Senators for round 5 pick in the 2017 draft

Condon has been a bargain deal, filling in for Craig Anderson this season. Condon has posted a 2.41 GAA and .916 SVS% in 17 games played this season in Ottawa.

Andrew Hammond 2013-Mar-20 Signed

Andrew Hammond would sign with the Senators, following a four year at Bowling Green University.

Hammond would become a Senators hero as he lead them in 15 games without a regulation loss, going 14-0-1 with a 1.67 GAA and a .946 SVS%. Hammond would earn the nickname “Hamburgler” and lead the Senators into the playoffs.

Hammond has since cooled down and serves as the teams’ backup.

