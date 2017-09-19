Hischier scores as Devils beat Capitals in preseason opener

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Nico Hischier scored in his preseason debut, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Monday night.

Hischier, the first overall pick in this year’s NHL draft, made it 4-1 with a steal and a slick backhander at 15:46 of the third period . Mirco Mueller, Stefan Noesen and Kyle Palmieri scored in the second period for New Jersey.

Keith Kinkaid made 15 saves for the Devils, and Scott Wedgewood stopped all 14 shots he faced.

Braden Holtby was charged with the loss despite making 18 saves on 19 shots. Vitek Vanecek allowed three goals on 17 shots.

Nathan Walker scored for Washington in the first.

RANGERS 1, ISLANDERS 0, OT

In New York, Neal Pionk scored 2:31 into overtime to lift the Rangers to the win.

Rangers goaltenders Ondrej Pavelec and Brandon Halverson combined for 17 saves. Pavelec made 10 stops in the first two periods.

Islanders starter Jaroslav Halak made 22 saves in the first two periods, while Eamon McAdam made 19 stops on 20 shots in the third and overtime.

HURRICANES 3, SABRES 2, OT

In Buffalo, New York, Derek Ryan scored twice for Carolina, including the game-winner 2:19 into overtime.

Josh Jooris also scored for the Hurricanes, who received 14 saves from Alex Nedeljkovic in the third period and overtime. Starter Jeremy Smith made 19 saves on 21 shots in the first two periods.

Seth Griffith and Jake McCabe scored for the Sabres. Robin Lehner made 14 saves on 16 shots in two periods, and Linus Ullmark made 11 saves in the third and overtime.

SENATORS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 2

In Ottawa, Ontario, Mike Hoffman scored twice to lead the Senators to the preseason win.

Mark Stone, Tyler Randell, Gabriel Gagne, Cody Ceci also scored for Ottawa. Craig Anderson looked solid playing the first half of the game, allowing one goal on 16 shots.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored for the Leafs. Curtis McElhinney allowed four goals on 12 shots before Garret Sparks came in midway through the second. Sparks allowed two goals on 14 shots.

Highly touted Senators prospect Colin White left the game holding his left arm after blocking a Calle Rosen shot late in the third.