Hall scores in OT, Devils beat Canucks 2-1 (Jan 15, 2017)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Taylor Hall scored 1:28 into overtime to lift the New Jersey Devils to a 2=1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Skating on a 2-on-1 with Damon Severson, Hall chose to hold the puck and beat Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom through the legs.

Kyle Quincey scored the tying goal with 3:03 left in the second period and Cory Schneider stopped 21 shots to help the Devils win their second straight after losing four in a row.

Loui Eriksson scored for the Canucks and Markstrom finished with 20 saves for the Canucks, losers of four straight after winning six in a row coming out of the holiday break.

Markstrom was pressed into action early when a giveaway near the blue line led to a breakaway for Adam Henrique, whose hard shot Markstrom deflected off his stick. At the other end, Alex Biega’s blast ricocheted off the post, behind Schneider in the crease and out.

Vancouver made it 1-0 at 6:31 of the second with Henrik Sedin passing from behind the net to Eriksson streaking in and the winger banged it past Schneider for his 10th. The assist moved Sedin two points away from 1,000 in his career.

The Devils tied it late in the second as Quincey’s blast from the blue line caromed off Markus Granlund’s stick and over Markstrom’s left shoulder.

After a hooking call on Daniel Sedin in the third put New Jersey on the power play, Vancouver’s Brandon Sutter sprung in on a short-handed breakaway that Schneider made a big save on.

The Canucks squandered their own power-play opportunity at 7:51 of the third, with Blake Coleman off for cross-checking.

Coleman looked to have scored soon after by banking it in off Markstrom’s pad. But Vancouver head coach Willie Desjardins successfully challenged the play for offside and the goal was called back to stay 1-1 with just over three minutes left.

Eriksson had a great chance from the slot in the final minute, while on a 4-on-4, but he shot wide, sending the game to overtime.

NOTES: The Canucks went 0 for 3 on the power play to fall to 1 for 17 over their last four games. … Henrik Sedin now has five goals and 10 assists in 19 career games against New Jersey. … Eriksson has eight goals and six assists in 18 games vs. the Devils. … New Jersey, which won the teams’ first meeting 3-2 at home on Dec. 6, swept the season series. … Schneider has given up just 11 goals on 183 shots (.934 save percentage) over his last seven starts.

UP NEXT

Devils: At Minnesota on Tuesday night in finale of a four-game road swing.

Canucks: Host Nashville on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game homestand.