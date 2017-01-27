Watch: The 17 greatest moments in NHL history
Sports Illustrated counts down hockey's 17 greatest moments: From Flyin' Bobby Orr to Wayne Gretzky's trade to L.A. to one star's notorious last game in Montreal. For more on SI's celebration of the NHL's 100th anniversary, visit SI.com/NHL100.
1. Bobby Orr Takes Flight
2. Gretzky to Kings
3. The Guarantee on Broadway
4. 50 in 39
5. Mr. Hockey's Standing Ovation
6. Changing the Face of the Game
7. Five Goals, Five Ways
8. Tradition Born of Tragedy
9. Freezing Out the Pain
10. The Comeback
11. The Miracle on Manchester
12. Sid and Ovie's Epic Duel
13. Coach Saves the Day
14. Too Many Men
15. Believe
16. Last Game in Montreal
17. Patrick Kane's Phantom Goal