Watch: The 17 greatest moments in NHL history

Wayne Gretzky at a press conference in Los Angeles on August 9, 1988 after being traded to the LA Kings from the Edmonton Oilers. (AP Photo)

Sports Illustrated counts down hockey's 17 greatest moments: From Flyin' Bobby Orr to Wayne Gretzky's trade to L.A. to one star's notorious last game in Montreal. For more on SI's celebration of the NHL's 100th anniversary, visit SI.com/NHL100.

1. Bobby Orr Takes Flight

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 1: Bobby Orr Takes Flight

2. Gretzky to Kings

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 2: The Great One Goes West

3. The Guarantee on Broadway

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 3: The Guarantee on Broadway

4. 50 in 39

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 4: 50 in 39

5. Mr. Hockey's Standing Ovation

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 5: Mr. Hockey’s Standing Ovation

6. Changing the Face of the Game

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 6: Changing the Face of the Game

7. Five Goals, Five Ways

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 7: 5 Goals, 5 Ways

8. Tradition Born of Tragedy

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 8: Tradition Born of Tragedy

9. Freezing Out the Pain

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 9: Freezing Out the Pain

10. The Comeback

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 10: The Comeback

11. The Miracle on Manchester

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 11: The Miracle on Manchester

12. Sid and Ovie's Epic Duel

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 12: Sid & Ovie’s Epic Duel

13. Coach Saves the Day

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 13: Coach Saves the Day

14. Too Many Men

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 14: Too Many Men

15. Believe

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 15: Believe

16. Last Game in Montreal

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 16: Last Game in Montreal

17. Patrick Kane's Phantom Goal

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 17: Patrick Kane’s Phantom Goal

This article originally appeared on