Good service dog takes in her first hockey game in Dallas

All dogs go to heaven, but good dogs go to hockey games.

On Wednesday night, military veteran Nevada Grassie took in his first hockey game at the American Airlines center in Dallas as he watched the Stars take on the Canadiens. Seated beside him was his service dog, Six, who was also taking in her first hockey game.

Six sat in her seat and seemed very unfazed by her new surroundings. The crowd, the game, the reporter interviewing her pal…none of it could rattle Six. She appears to be a very, very good dog.

Unfortunately for Grassie and Six, the Stars lost in overtime, but we can assume it was still a great bonding moment for the pair.