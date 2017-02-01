German Rubtsov Made The Right Decision Coming To North America

Philadelphia Flyers 2016 first rounder German Rubtsov is in North America.

The Philadelphia Flyers selected German Rubtsov with the 22nd overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry draft. Rubtsov collected 12 goals and 26 points in 28 games played for team Russia’s MHL under-18 program in his draft year.

When the Flyers rookie development camp and training camp came rolling around, Rubtsov remained in Russia to honor his KHL contract with Vityaz Podolsk.

The problem for the 18 year old center was fitting into the second best league in the world. He collected zero points in 15 games in the KHL; played under 5 minutes a game; and never got off the fourth line. Rubtsov found success in the MHL the Russian major junior ice hockey league however, scoring 7 goals and 8 assists in 15 games played for Russkie Vityazi Chekhov.

The Chekhov, native would travel to Canada for the annual Subway Super-Series where Russia and the Canadian Hockey League faced off in 6 games. Pitting the best under-20 players in the OHL, WHL, and QMJHL against the U-20 Russian hopefuls. German Rubtsov impressed, scoring twice in 6 games.

A month later, team Russia returned to Canada for the 2017 World Juniors Championships with German Rubtsov as the youngest player on the Russian National under-20 team. Rubtsov had a bittersweet tournament winning a bronze medal while playing in the bottom six. In the quarter-finals a high stick ended his tournament and broke his nose.

Following the 2017 World Juniors he traveled to Philadelphia for medical treatment. While in Philadelphia, Rubtsov and his agent Mark Gandler resolved his KHL contract. He was staying in North America and heading to the QMJHL’s Chicoutimi Saguenéens. The Russian forward has collected 3 goals and 9 points in 6 games played with the Saguenéens.

Playing in North America is the best for his development path for the Flyers first rounder, who will get top 6 minutes, playing in the best major junior system in the world.

Rubtsov can also get accustomed to the North American style of play, lifestyle and language.

The Flyers are hoping he’ll be in North America for the long haul.

