Gameday Preview: Anaheim Ducks vs Detroit Red Wings

The Anaheim Ducks are coming off a 4-3 SO win over the Flyers on Sunday Night. It was a game that saw John Gibson set a career high for save in a game with 51 (55 counting the shootout).

Anaheim has a 5-game point streak coming into tonight in which they’ve have a 2-0-3 record depositing 7 out of a possible 10 points. They are currently two points back of the Sharks in the Pacific Division. They have a 10-4-4 record since November 25th. If one want to go back even further, they’re 19-9-7 since October the 20th.

The Detroit Red Wings come in off that thrilling OT game falling 5-4 to The Maple Leafs in the Centennial Classic on Sunday. They started the season 6-2 but have gone 10-14-5 since that start. They are 15 points back in the Atlantic Division, 6 out of the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

This is the 2nd meeting of the season, Red Wings won the 1st meeting at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit 6-4.

Anaheim Ducks Detroit Redwings

The Game featured:

a Tomas Tatar Hat Trick.

The Anaheim Ducks having 2 2-goal leads in the game of 2-0 and 3-1,

The Red Wings outscored the Ducks 5-1 in the final 32:46.

It also marked the Ducks last game at Joe Louis, finishing with a mark of 13-41-3 All-Time at the Joe.

Want your voice heard? Join the Pucks of a Feather team!

Rickard Rakell, Shea Theodore and Cam Fowler were the goal scorers in the game.

They went 2/2 in Power Plays, had 25 shots on goal (only five in the third period), four penalties, six turnovers, and were 30-37 at the faceoff dot.

The Series History

This is the 115th meeting All-Time between these 2 teams.

The Red Wings lead the All-Time series; 68-39-7.

In The 58 meetings All-Time in Anaheim, Detroit holds a slim 27-26-4 edge over the Ducks.

The Ducks have 5 of the last 7 meetings in the series.

The Red Wings are 16-13 in the 29 series meetings since 2010.

Since Game 4 of their 1st round series, 10 of the last 11 meetings in this series have been decided by 2 goals or fewer.

So, the fans can expect that this game to be a closely contested game like the other 10 games that were decided by 2 goals or fewer.

Opening puck drop at 7:30 P.M. Pacific on Fox Sports West and AM 830 KLAA for the radio feed.

This article originally appeared on