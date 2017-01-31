Game Day Preview: Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers

Carolina Hurricanes (21-20-7) vs Philadelphia Flyers (25-19-7)

The Carolina Hurricanes host the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at PNC Arena. This is the third meeting between the divisional foes, and Philadelphia has the upper hand in the series, winning the first two games. The Hurricanes are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and need to turn the ship around. Playoff hopes are slowly slipping away and if the Canes can’t get back on track, the postseason will fall out of reach. The Flyers hold the last wild-card spot and every team sitting outside the playoff cut line is within seven points of them. The Hurricanes are tied for last in the Eastern Conference with four other teams, but they have games in hand on several teams ahead of them.

The last two games against the Flyers were back and forth affairs, with the Flyers coming out on top. The Hurricanes need to get back to their game of dominating puck possession. Both teams will come off of the All-Star break well-rested and with a lot of energy.

Game Day By the Numbers

Hurricanes Flyers Record 21-20-7 25-19-6 Last Result 3-0 L vs LAK 2-1 W vs TOR Last 10 4-6-0 5-4-1 FO% 51.4% 51.6% ES CF% 51.63% 51.44% GF/GP 2.58 2.70 PP% (Goals) 16.3% (23) 21.5% (37) SH% (Goals) 88.1% (6) 81.0% (2)

Who’s Hot

Throughout the Hurricanes current five-game losing streak there hasn’t been anyone who deserves to be in this category. With the All-Star break, though, the team had a chance to reset and try to turn things around. Watch for Jeff Skinner to regain his early-season form and lead this team in the charge to get back into the playoff mix.

Who’s Not

Cam Ward carried the Hurricanes through the first half of the season playing 41 games. He was playing at a level that no one expected to see him play at again. That began to taper off though as Ward, clearly started experiencing fatigue. Over Ward’s last eight appearances, he gave up 31 goals. That is a severe drop off from his 2.26 GAA over his previous 33 games. The Canes will continue to lean on Ward in hopes that after the All-Star break and the bye week, he will be rested and energized.

Storylines

Coming off of the All-Star break, tonight’s game against the Flyers will be the Canes only game before they go on their bye week. Over the course of seven days, the Hurricanes will only play this one game and will look to use this week as a resetting point. Tonight is a must-win for the Canes, as they do not want to go into their bye week on a six-game losing streak.

Shaping up to be a big crowd tonight on "Justin Faulk All-Star Night". Lower bowl is almost sold out. #PackThePNC #Redvolution pic.twitter.com/OPD7FahvqP — Chris Miracle (@Chris_Miracle91) January 31, 2017

The Hurricanes are celebrating Justin Faulk’s All-Star selection tonight by offering lower bowl tickets for 27 dollars. The lower bowl is almost sold out, and there will be a big crowd to celebrate Justin Faulk tonight.

Eddie Lack was activated off of the IR before the All-Star break so he could play a couple of games down in Charlotte. He was then recalled from Charlotte and will back up Cam Ward tonight against the Flyers. Lack is returning from concussion issues that began on Nov. 21 in a practice.

Bill Peters shook up the lines again trying to find the right combination. Follow @CardiacCane for any further lineup changes and news.

Lineup

Hurricanes Forwards Skinner Ryan Stempniak Aho Staal Lindholm McGinn Rask Teravainen Nordstrom McClement Stalberg Defense Slavin/Pesce Faulk/Hainsey Hanifin/Dahlbeck Goalies Ward Lack

How To Watch

PNC Arena: Puck Drop at 7:00 pm ET

Watch: Fox Sports Carolinas / Fox Sports Go app

Listen: 99.9 FM The Fan / WRALsportsfan.com

LiveTweet: @CardiacCane

