Game Day Preview: Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils

Carolina Hurricanes (16-13-7) vs New Jersey Devils (15-16-7)

The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils tonight in Raleigh. This is the third matchup of the season between the two division rivals and the Devils have won both games go far. Tonight will be a big game for both teams as the Hurricanes are within striking distance of a wild-card spot. The Devils are two points behind the Hurricanes and will be trying to make it to .500 tonight.

The Hurricanes are coming off of a 3-1 loss in Tampa Bay and want to right the ship tonight against the Devils.

Game Day By the Numbers

Hurricanes Devils Record 16-13-7 15-16-7 Last Result 3-1 L @ TBL 3-0 W @ BOS Last 10 6-3-1 3-6-1 FO% 51.2% 50.3% ES CF% 51.69% 47.06% GF/GP 2.56 2.26 PP% (Goals) 19.4% (20) 13.4% (18) SH% (Goals) 88.8% (5) 83.5% (3)

Who’s Hot

Sebastian Aho is coming into his own in the NHL. With a lot of critics who questioned his size and readiness for the strength of the NHL, Aho is showing everyone he belongs. He has seven points over his last eight games and is playing two-way hockey. Head coach, Bill Peters trusts him late in games and Aho is playing a strong possession game. He has a 54.82 5v5 CF% which ranks him in the top thirty players in the league.

Who’s Not

Jeff Skinner leads the Hurricanes in points with 27 so far on the season. However, he has been very streaky and currently is on a four-game point drought. Skinner has the ability to explode at any point and carry the Canes on his back, but he also tends to disappear got several games at a time. Skinner is the type of player that knows how to make adjustments, so look for him to break out tonight on home ice against the devils.

Storylines

The Hurricanes recalled Daniel Altshuller from the Charlotte Checkers, as Eddie Lack is dealing with another concussion. It is not clear how long Lack will be out, so the Hurricanes will continue to ride Cam Ward in net.

Justin Faulk is nearing a return for the Canes and skated in a regular practice jersey today. He could get back into the lineup on the upcoming road trip.

Elias Lindholm has been skating in the yellow practice jersey on his own and is still working to come back from the undisclosed upper-body injury he picked up against the Blackhawks on New Year’s Eve.

Lineup

Hurricanes Forwards Skinner Rask Ryan Nordstrom Staal Lindholm Aho Teravainen Stempniak McGinn McClement Stalberg Defense Slavin/Pesce Hainsey/Murphy Hanifin/Tennyson Goalies Ward Altshuller

How To Watch

PNC Arena: Puck Drop at 7:00 pm ET

Watch: Fox Sports Carolinas / Fox Sports Go app

Listen: 99.9 FM The Fan / WRALsportsfan.com

