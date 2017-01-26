Game Day Preview: Carolina Hurricanes vs Los Angeles Kings

Carolina Hurricanes (21-19-7) vs Los Angeles Kings (23-21-4)

The Carolina Hurricanes host the Los Angeles Kings tonight at PNC Arena. This is the second meeting between the cross-conference opponents. The Hurricanes beat the Kings 3-1 in December, during their three-game West Coast road trip. On a four-game losing streak, the Hurricanes are quickly trending in the wrong direction. Still in the mix for the last wild-card spot, the Canes need to stop the bleeding and turn things around. Tonight against the Kings is a good chance to leave for the All-Star Break on a positive note.

Game Day By the Numbers

Hurricanes Kings Record 21-19-7 23-21-4 Last Result 6-1 L @ WSH 3-1 W @ NJD Last 10 5-5-0 4-6-0 FO% 51.3% 50.6% ES CF% 51.64% 54.57% GF/GP 2.64 2.48 PP% (Goals) 16.8% (23) 17.1% (24) SH% (Goals) 88.0% (6) 82.3% (3)

Who’s Hot

Throughout a four-game losing streak, it is very hard to consider anyone “Hot”. The whole team has played uninspiring hockey for over a week, and there aren’t many positive things to take away. The one player who stands out nightly, even if he isn’t necessarily hot, is Sebastian Aho. The Hurricanes only scored five goals in their last four games, and Aho has had a part in three of those. He continues to develop into a solid NHL’er and is one of the Hurricanes’ most exciting young pieces. Watch for him to continue to flourish tonight against the Kings.

Who’s Not

The whole team should probably be slotted into this category after the last four games. Outscored 20-5 over that stretch, Carolina Hurricanes hockey was as ugly and uninspiring as it sounds. A lot of this falls on Cam Ward’s shoulders. He played in three of those games and gave up seventeen goals. Justin Gilliland wrote about whether this is the end of the Cam Ward era or not. It is important to note that three games do not outweigh an entire season; however, Ward looks tired and fatigued. Only time will tell if he can recover from this rough stretch.

Storylines

The playoffs were within reach over the past week, but they are slowly slipping away. With the All-Star Break and the Hurricanes bye week coming up, the Canes will get some well-needed rest. Watch for them to “empty the tank” tonight against the Kings.

Bill Peters is likely to shake up the lines in an attempt to end the losing streak. Follow @CardiacCane for any lineup changes and news.

Lineup

Hurricanes Forwards Skinner Rask Rattie Aho Staal Lindholm McGinn Ryan Stempniak Nordstrom Teravainen Stalberg Defense Slavin/Pesce Faulk/Hainsey Hanifin/Tennyson Goalies Ward Leighton

How To Watch

PNC Arena: Puck Drop at 7:00 pm ET

Watch: Fox Sports Carolinas / Fox Sports Go app

Listen: 99.9 FM The Fan / WRALsportsfan.com

LiveTweet: @CardiacCane

This article originally appeared on