Game Day Preview: Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Carolina Hurricanes (18-15-7) vs Columbus Blue Jackets (28-7-4)

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the NHL-leading Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at PNC Arena. This is the first matchup of the season between the divisional rivals. The Hurricanes are looking to build momentum after an overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday night, and taking down the top team in the NHL will give them that momentum boost. The Hurricanes are five points out of a playoff spot and are within striking distance if they can put together a win streak.

Game Day By the Numbers

Hurricanes Blue Jackets Record 18-15-7 28-7-4 Last Result 4-3 W vs BOS (OT) 2-1 W vs PHI (OT) Last 10 6-4-0 8-2-0 FO% 51.4% 47.7% ES CF% 51.80% 50.12% GF/GP 2.55 3.33 PP% (Goals) 18.1% (21) 26.7% (31) SH% (Goals) 88.0% (5) 81.8% (4)

Who’s Hot

Sebastian Aho continues to look comfortable in the NHL style of play. With a modest ten points over his last twelve games, Aho has racked up 23 points on the season and is on pace for 47 points. That is not going to win him a Calder trophy, however, it is a good first step in the NHL. His game is about more than points and he plays perfectly into Bill Peters’ possession-heavy system. Aho’s 54.40 CF% at even strength lands him in the top 50 NHL skaters and shows his ability to play a two-way game.

Who’s Not

Jordan Staal is nowhere to be seen recently. I am one of the people who likes Staal for more than his point production, as he is a dominant force for the Canes. With a 5v5 CF% of 57.72, Staal is a work-horse for Peters’ system, and his 60.2 FOW% is third best in the league. However, while points aren’t everything, eight points over his last 19 games is abysmal. This stings, even more, when you realize the Hurricanes would be in a playoff spot if they had just five more goals on the season. If the Hurricanes want to make a push for the postseason Staal needs to step up and play a role in pushing the team over the hump.

Storylines

Elias Lindholm is set to make his return to the Hurricanes lineup and will line up alongside Staal and McGinn. Lindholm has been out since December 30th with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Elias Lindholm expected to play tonight, Peters confirmed. Cam Ward left the skate earlier than usual but Peters didn't sound too concerned. — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) January 10, 2017

Cam Ward left the pre-game skate early after taking a shot from Lee Stempniak. It is unclear as of now, whether it will affect his starter status for tonight or not. Follow @CardiacCane on twitter for any further updates.

Andrej Nestrasil cleared waivers today and will join the Checkers. This will be good for Nestrasil to get some game time and try to get back to NHL speed.

Justin Faulk will represent the Hurricanes at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. This is Faulk’s third trip to the All-Star game.

Lineup

Hurricanes Forwards Skinner Rask Ryan McGinn Staal Lindholm Aho Teravainen Stempniak Nordstrom McClement Stalberg Defense Slavin/Pesce Faulk/Hainsey Hanifin/Tennyson Goalies Ward Leighton

How To Watch

PNC Arena: Puck Drop at 7:00 pm ET

Watch: Fox Sports Carolinas / Fox Sports Go app

Listen: 99.9 FM The Fan / WRALsportsfan.com

Live Tweeting: @CardiacCane

