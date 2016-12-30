Game Day Preview: Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks

Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-7) vs Chicago Blackhawks (22-10-5)

The Carolina Hurricanes return home to host the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the PNC Arena. This is the first meeting of the season between the cross-conference opponents. Last season the Hurricanes won the season series 2-0. The Hawks, Central Division leaders, will pose a tough challenge for the young Canes.

The Hurricanes dominated Pittsburgh on Wednesday night for 60 minutes and came out with no points to show for it. They will come out firing tonight against the Blackhawks, hoping to make up for the Wednesday’s missed opportunity. The Hurricanes are at a pivotal point in their season and need to use this part of the season to make up ground in the division.

Game Day By the Numbers

Hurricanes Blackhawks Record 15-12-7 22-10-5 Last Result 3-2 L @ PIT 3-1 L vs WPG Last 10 6-2-2 6-2-2 FO% 51.1% 48.4% ES CF% 52.06% 50.22% GF/GP 2.59 2.73 PP% (Goals) 20.4% (20) 18.3% (21) SH% (Goals) 90.6% (5) 74.7% (0)

Who’s Hot

The Aho-Teravainen-Stempniak line is flourishing. On Wednesday night all three players combined for a beautiful play that ended in a rebound goal for Stempniak. As Jeff Skinner and Victor Rask have slowed their scoring pace, the Finns and Stempniak have picked up some of the slack.

Storylines

The Hurricanes’ three-game win streak ended Wednesday night, however, they are 4-1-1 over their last six games. The Canes are playing good hockey and are pushing to stay in the mix for the postseason.

Peters on Murphy: "Took some stitches in tough spot to heal up. We gave him today & hopefully it doesn't open up." Could be good for Friday. — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) December 29, 2016

Ryan Murphy did not skate on Thursday morning after getting banged up against Pittsburgh his first game since November 10. Head coach Bill Peters said he needed a couple of stitches and could still play tonight. If not, Dahlbeck would come into the lineup.

Peters said yesterday that Cam Ward will start tonight. Ward has started 28 of the Hurricanes 34 games this season. Eddie Lack should get a start soon in order to get back into game shape; however, Peters said he plans on sticking with Ward as long as he is playing well.

The Hurricanes have seen a steady rise in attendance this season. Just shy of 13,000 fans walked through the doors at PNC arena on the Friday before Christmas. This isn’t where they want the attendance numbers to be, but it is a slow steady improvement from the early home games that were seeing numbers in the 8,000’s. Tonight’s game is edging closer to a sellout, and if the Canes can perform well in front of the home crowd, this could boost ticket sales for the rest of the season.

Ticketmaster for tomorrow's #Hawks–#Canes at PNC Arena. Possibly on track for a sellout. Funny which end is already sold out though… pic.twitter.com/riE3Uwu0AZ — Ben Pope (@CanesReport) December 29, 2016

Lineup

Hurricanes Forwards Skinner Rask Ryan Nordstrom Staal Lindholm Aho Teravainen Stempniak McGinn McClement Stalberg Defense Slavin/Pesce Murphy/Hainsey Hanifin/Tennyson Goalies Ward Lack

How To Watch

PNC Arena: Puck Drop at 7:30 pm ET

Watch: Fox Sports Carolinas / Fox Sports Go app

Listen: 99.9 FM The Fan / WRALsportsfan.com

This article originally appeared on