Game Day Preview: Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks
Carolina Hurricanes (17-14-7) vs Blackhawks (24-12-5)
The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the United Center. The Hurricanes come into tonight’s game on the tail end of a back to back. They defeated the Blues in a solid bounce back game last night, and look to take that momentum into the United Center tonight. The Canes won the only meeting between the cross-conference opponents on New Year’s Eve. The Blackhawks have not beaten the Canes in their last three meetings. Tonight will be a tough fought game, and the Hurricanes need to take two points.
Game Day By the Numbers
|Hurricanes
|Blackhawks
|Record
|17-14-7
|24-12-5
|Last Result
|4-2 W @ STL
|4-3 W vs BUF (OT)
|Last 10
|6-3-1
|5-4-1
|FO%
|51.3%
|48.3%
|ES CF%
|51.77%
|50.46%
|GF/GP
|2.55
|2.71
|PP% (Goals)
|18.8% (21)
|18.3% (23)
|SH% (Goals)
|88.5% (5)
|74.8% (0)
Who’s Hot
Since November 1st, Cam Ward has posted a 2.02 GAA and a .924 Sv%. Those numbers are not top in the league, and will not win Ward a Vezina Trophy, however, they are the kind of numbers that allow your team to win games. The Canes biggest question mark coming into this season was goaltending. Ward’s is having a resurgence that nobody expected, and it is giving the Hurricanes a chance to push for a playoff spot.
Storylines
The Hurricanes are four points out of a playoff spot with two games in hand over Philadelphia. With over half of the season remaining, the Canes are in a good spot, but they need to keep pushing to catch up.
The Canes have had unexpected dominance over the Blackhawks recently, they will look to continue that dominance tonight.
Jeff Skinner ended a five-game point drought last night with a blast from the top of the circles. He is due for a breakout game and last night might spark his confidence. Watch for Skinner to wreak havoc on the Hawks tonight in Chicago.
Jeff SkinneeEEEEERR! He's at it again. #CARvsSTL pic.twitter.com/G910Ol4rqU
— NHL (@NHL) January 6, 2017
Lineup
|Hurricanes
|Forwards
|Skinner
|Rask
|Rattie
|McGinn
|Staal
|Ryan
|Aho
|Teravainen
|Stempniak
|Nordstrom
|McClement
|Stalberg
|Defense
|Slavin/Pesce
|Faulk/Hainsey
|Hanifin/Murphy
|Goalies
|Ward
|Leighton
How To Watch
United Center: Puck Drop at 8:30 pm ET
Watch: Fox Sports Carolinas / Fox Sports Go app / NHL Network
Listen: 99.9 FM The Fan / WRALsportsfan.com
More from Cardiac Cane
- Derek Ryan’s Success Represents a Culture Change With Carolina3h ago
- Carolina Hurricanes Stat Review: St. Louis Sings the Blues14h ago
- Game Day Preview: Carolina Hurricanes vs St. Louis Blues20h ago
- Julien Gauthier Helps Lead Canada Into the World Juniors Final20h ago
- Ty Rattie Claimed by the Carolina Hurricanes off Waivers23h ago