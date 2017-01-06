Game Day Preview: Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks

Carolina Hurricanes (17-14-7) vs Blackhawks (24-12-5)

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the United Center. The Hurricanes come into tonight’s game on the tail end of a back to back. They defeated the Blues in a solid bounce back game last night, and look to take that momentum into the United Center tonight. The Canes won the only meeting between the cross-conference opponents on New Year’s Eve. The Blackhawks have not beaten the Canes in their last three meetings. Tonight will be a tough fought game, and the Hurricanes need to take two points.

Game Day By the Numbers

Hurricanes Blackhawks Record 17-14-7 24-12-5 Last Result 4-2 W @ STL 4-3 W vs BUF (OT) Last 10 6-3-1 5-4-1 FO% 51.3% 48.3% ES CF% 51.77% 50.46% GF/GP 2.55 2.71 PP% (Goals) 18.8% (21) 18.3% (23) SH% (Goals) 88.5% (5) 74.8% (0)

Who’s Hot

Since November 1st, Cam Ward has posted a 2.02 GAA and a .924 Sv%. Those numbers are not top in the league, and will not win Ward a Vezina Trophy, however, they are the kind of numbers that allow your team to win games. The Canes biggest question mark coming into this season was goaltending. Ward’s is having a resurgence that nobody expected, and it is giving the Hurricanes a chance to push for a playoff spot.

Storylines

The Hurricanes are four points out of a playoff spot with two games in hand over Philadelphia. With over half of the season remaining, the Canes are in a good spot, but they need to keep pushing to catch up.

The Canes have had unexpected dominance over the Blackhawks recently, they will look to continue that dominance tonight.

Jeff Skinner ended a five-game point drought last night with a blast from the top of the circles. He is due for a breakout game and last night might spark his confidence. Watch for Skinner to wreak havoc on the Hawks tonight in Chicago.

Lineup

Hurricanes Forwards Skinner Rask Rattie McGinn Staal Ryan Aho Teravainen Stempniak Nordstrom McClement Stalberg Defense Slavin/Pesce Faulk/Hainsey Hanifin/Murphy Goalies Ward Leighton

How To Watch

United Center: Puck Drop at 8:30 pm ET

Watch: Fox Sports Carolinas / Fox Sports Go app / NHL Network

Listen: 99.9 FM The Fan / WRALsportsfan.com

