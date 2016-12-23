Frank Vatrano Back With The Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins were hoping that Frank Vatrano would provide the team with some much-needed secondary scoring. It didn’t take long for Vatrano to get his first goal of the season.

It’s been an ugly season so far for Bruins forward Frank Vatrano. He injured his foot just before the start of training camp. It took him to the end of December to get his first game with the Black and Gold. It didn’t take ‘Frank the Tank’ too long to put in his first goal of the season and validated the faith the Bruins organization had in him.

The Boston Bruins have had much luck in the scoring department this season. They’re near the bottom of the league in scoring. With Vatrano and David Pastrnak back in the lineup against the Florida Panthers, the Bruins are hoping that they can score more goals. That would certainly make Tuukka Rask‘s job a lot easier.

Frank Vatrano had a two game rehabilitation stint with the AHL Providence Bruins. He put in two goals for the Baby Bruins during that brief stint with the AHL. (For AHL scoring, Vatrano remains on par for the course.) The Bruins organization could have (and really should have) put him in against the New York Islanders.

Hopefully, Vatrano can give the Bruins 10-20 goals this season. While that certainly wont break any records, it will give the Black and Gold the chance to get a few more points. Those points will make all the difference at the end of the season. (The B’s have failed to make the playoffs in the last two seasons by a combined total of one point.)

