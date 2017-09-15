Former NHL defenseman Noel Picard dies at 78
MONTREAL (AP) Noel Picard, the former St. Louis Blues defenseman pictured in the famous shot of Boston star Bobby Orr flying through the air after scoring a Stanley Cup-winning goal, has died. He was 78.
The St. Louis Blues said Picard died last week in Montreal after a long battle with cancer.
Picard spent six of his eight NHL seasons with the Blues. He had 12 goals and 63 assists in 335 regular-seasons games with Montreal, St. Louis and Atlanta. In 50 games playoff games, he had two goals and 11 assists.
A funeral will be held Sept. 23 in Montreal.
