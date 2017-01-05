Forgotten Rangers Rookie Pavel Buchnevich Close to Return

Rangers Rookie Pavel Buchnevich Was a Highly Anticipated Player Coming Into the Season. Unfortunately, Buchnevich Hasn’t Played a Game Since Nov.12 After Being Sidelined Due to Injury. Now, Buch is Nearing His Return, But How Will He Stack Up?

New York Rangers rookie Pavel Buchnevich was a player everyone was waiting to see in his rookie season, but since his sidelining, he has become pretty much forgotten about. The last time Buchnevich took the ice was on Nov. 12, but he has been sidelined and out of site ever since.

Initially, Buch was sidelined due to back spasms. He was then plunged into a program to improve his core strength and relieve his injury. Recently, Buchnevich has taken the ice in a non-contact jersey for practice and is nearing his return.

Once Buch gets back he’ll have a lot of work to do to catch up with his team and fellow rookies.

What Could Have Been

Buch has played in just 10 games this season but has eight points ( 4 G, 4 A) in those games. If the rookie played that same pace he would currently be in the 26-32 point range, granted his first 10 games were an accurate representation of his abilities and his play was consistent.

Similarly, when Buch was in the KHL he posted a season of 12 goals and 17 assists (29 points) in 40 games with the Cherepovets Severstal. This could be an accurate depiction on what the rookie’s 40-game season would have looked like if he hadn’t been injured.

The Rangers have continued to score and still lead the league in most goals with 139 so far this season. When the season began, Buchnevich found success on a line with Chris Kreider and, also currently sidelined, Mika Zibanejad. The line was one of the strongest on the team and would have continued to rack up points if the line stayed together.

Channeling Potential

Buch has all of the potential to get back onto the ice and take off with point production. After his time off and time spent strengthening up, Buch should return to the Rangers a stronger player. He has a team to catch up with, though he still has some points over some roster players.

The moment Buchnevich returns to the ice he needs to put his best play forward. His history proves that he is capable of the point production, therefore all he has to do is get determined and play.

Zibanejad is also on the ice for practice and destined for a return soon. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the two players back on a line and playing together again soon.

Awaiting the Big Return

Buchnevich will be back on the roster soon, though no specific date has yet been specified. Regardless, fans can expect to see Buch back on the ice very soon. From the moment this rookie gets back on the ice he will be on a mission to prove his potential.

The big question revolves around what kind of play Buch will be able to put forward but the fact that he is completely capable of dishing out good play is undeniable.

This article originally appeared on