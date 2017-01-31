Flyers Vs. Hurricanes Preview

The Flyers get the second-half of the season started tonight on the road against the Hurricanes.

Who: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

When: 7:00 PM

Where to watch: CSN Philly

Fast start important for Flyers

The Flyers absolutely need a fast start out of the break. They are notoriously known for digging holes for themselves, and they cannot afford to do that in the second-half of the season. The Flyers have several teams behind them in the Wild Card standings, and a fast start out of the gate is important for them to stay in the playoff hunt.

Slumping Canes

The Hurricanes come into this one on a five game losing streak. Yes, they are struggling, but the Flyers can’t take them lightly. The Flyers have beaten the Canes in both meetings this year, and a win against their division rivals will help keep them behind in the standings.

Carolina has had some tough luck with their opponents of late, as they have faced the Blue Jackets twice, and the Penguins and the Capitols each once.

Who to watch on the Hurricanes: Jeff Skinner

Skinner has been slumping along with his teammates, but he is someone to watch on Tuesday night. He does most of his damage at home, where he has 20 of his 35 points. So far, Skinner has 17 goals and 18 assists.

The young forward has also created problems for the Flyers this season, as he has three points in two games. Like this Carolina team, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him break out of his slump right out of the break.

Who to watch on the Flyers: Wayne Simmonds

This one was easy to pick. Simmonds is on fire right now. He has six goals in his last five games, and just won the MVP of the All-Star game. He has 38 points on the season, and is on a torrid pace.

Simmer has four points in the two games against Carolina, and 12 goals on the road. He’s been good on home ice and the road, and it doesn’t feel like Cam Ward will be the one to slow him down. Look for the Flyers’ power forward to continue his hot streak and build on his momentum for All-Star weekend.

Prediction: Flyers 4, Hurricanes 2

The Flyers entered the break on a three game winning streak. The time off may actually hurt them, but we will find out.

The goaltending was also hot entering the break. Mason and Neuvirth each gave up just one goal in there final starts before the end of the first-half. Look for the Flyers to take what worked before their time off and stretch their winning streak to four games.

This article originally appeared on