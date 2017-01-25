Flyers Top Rangers Behind Mason’s Shutout

The Flyers got a huge win against their division rivals on Wednesday night. Steve Mason had his first shutout of the season, and helped lead the Flyers to a 2-0 victory.

This one seemed like it was going to be the complete opposite of the outcome. The Flyers started off sluggish and slow. The Rangers, who are leading the way for the first wild card spot, started off fast, and dominated the first two periods.

Mason saw shot after shot all night long, but he turned in his best performance of the season. The goaltender turned away all 34 shots he faced, and had a few enormous saves. He did get some help from the goal posts twice, but other than that, Mase was more than solid.

Their wasn’t any turnovers that stuck out tonight. Normally, their would be at least a few to talk about, but the defense did their job Thursday night. Andrew McDonald had a bad tripping penalty, but Steve Mason’s heroics helped keep the game scoreless.

The scorers on the night were Wayne Simmonds and Jake Voracek. In the third period, Wayne Simmonds got his 20th goal of the season. It came on the power play, via Voracek and Shenn.

Just three minutes after Simmonds’ goal, Voracek added to the scoreboard to make it 2-0. The forward had a ridiculous power move to get past the Rangers’ defense as he grabbed his 14th goal of the year.

The win is obviously huge for the Flyers, who now sit in the second wild card spot with 54 points. Up next on Thursday will be the Toronto Maple Leafs, who come to Philadelphia on a two game win streak.

