Flyers think mix of veterans, youth will lead to playoffs

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

LAST SEASON: 39-33-10, 88 points. 11th in the Eastern Conference.

COACH: Dave Hakstol (third season, third NHL season)

ADDED: G Brian Elliott

LOST: F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, F Nick Cousins, D Michael Del Zotto.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Nolan Patrick. The No. 2 overall pick in the draft is the key to Philadelphia’s resurgence. Patrick had a second abdominal surgery prior to being drafted and said he’s healthy and ready to contribute. The 19-year-old center who played for the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings last season missed 35 regular-season and four playoff games due to injuries. Patrick could center the second line and key an offense that saw more declining numbers from team captain Claude Giroux.

OUTLOOK: The Flyers are a team in transition. They have former All-Stars Giroux, Wayne Simmons and Jakub Voracek still trying to keep the team afloat while they blend in Patrick and the rest of a youth movement with Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny and Jordan Weal. The Flyers were once regulars in the postseason but have missed it three times since they last won a round in 2012. The Flyers should be one of the final teams good enough to make the Eastern Conference playoffs.