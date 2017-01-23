Flyers somehow receive two penalties for Radko Gudas’ clean hip check

Radko Gudas has thrown a number of bad hits throughout the course of his career, so he carries a reputation of being a dirty player. However, the Flyers defenseman appeared to throw a clean open ice hip check on Devils forward Miles Wood in a game over the weekend, but was penalized for it anyway.

Wood was taken out by a textbook hit as he carried the puck down the wing into the offensive zone. New Jersey’s rookie didn’t seem to have much of a problem with the collision, as he was all smiles after getting up and seeing the play resulted in a penalty. Referee Dan O’Halloran determined that the defenseman was guilty of clipping on the sequence.

Not only was Gudas wrongly hit with a questionable infraction on the check, the Flyers also received a second penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct when Wayne Simmonds disputed the call. The Devils quickly scored on the ensuing 5-on-3 man advantage, taking a lead that they never let go of. New Jersey won the game 4-1.