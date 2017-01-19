Flu Riddled Senators Silence NHL’s Top Team
The flu riddled Senators won their second game of their three game road trip silencing the NHL’s top team.
2
0
Erik Karlsson would spring Kyle Turris with a beautiful stretch pass to open the Scoring, Turris 16th of the season extended his point streak to five games. Karlsson has now collected 4 assists in his last 5 games.
Kyle Turris has moved into a tie with Wade Redden for ninth place among all-time Senators with 21 Career GWG.
That pass. That goal. Just stellar. #OTTvsCBJ pic.twitter.com/ZLf32GkkSB
— NHL (@NHL) January 20, 2017
Ottawa took a 2-0 lead as Ryan Dzingle redirected a Chris Wideman shot, Derick Brassard added on the secondary assist.
Dzingel makes it 2-0. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/Mnnjzc2uD7
— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 20, 2017
Ottawa pushed their luck to the max taking two penalty’s in the final 5 minutes of the contest. Marc Methot for holding and Mike Condon for delay of game. Mike Condon was stellar in a 42 save shutout performance recording his third shutout of the year. Condon has been a workhorse for the Sens playing in his 20th straight hockey game.
Clutch save by Condon. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/B0YNVk0k6V
— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 20, 2017
Three Stars
Mike Condon
Ryan Dzingle
Sergei Bobrovsky