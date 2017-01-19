Flu Riddled Senators Silence NHL’s Top Team

The flu riddled Senators won their second game of their three game road trip silencing the NHL’s top team.

Ottawa Senators 2 Columbus Bluejackets 0

Erik Karlsson would spring Kyle Turris with a beautiful stretch pass to open the Scoring, Turris 16th of the season extended his point streak to five games. Karlsson has now collected 4 assists in his last 5 games.

Kyle Turris has moved into a tie with Wade Redden for ninth place among all-time Senators with 21 Career GWG.

Ottawa took a 2-0 lead as Ryan Dzingle redirected a Chris Wideman shot, Derick Brassard added on the secondary assist.

Ottawa pushed their luck to the max taking two penalty’s in the final 5 minutes of the contest. Marc Methot for holding and Mike Condon for delay of game. Mike Condon was stellar in a 42 save shutout performance recording his third shutout of the year. Condon has been a workhorse for the Sens playing in his 20th straight hockey game.

Three Stars

Mike Condon

Ryan Dzingle

Sergei Bobrovsky

