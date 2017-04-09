Expansion Draft: Vegas Golden Knights Are Gonna Need Free Agency

Before the Golden Knights expansion draft in June, let’s take another look at what their roster is going to look like. They”ll likely need to be active in free agency.

We here at Puck Prose have taken multiple stabs at the expansion draft. Now it’s my turn. My draft is going to look a little bit different. The rules are explained in that article, but I’ll explain them again here.

Expansion Rules

Clubs can either protect seven forwards, three defensemen, and a goaltender in the expansion draft, or eight skaters (for those that want to protect four defensemen). All players with No Movement Clauses that opt not to waive them count against that limit. First and Second-year professionals (including AHL) will be exempt. One year is defined as 18 games or more.

Clubs must expose the following: one defenseman under contract for the 2017-18 season and has played 40 games in 2016-17 or 70 from 2015-17. Two forwards under the same requirements and a goaltender who must only be signed through next season or will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Vegas has to pick at minimum 14 forwards, 9 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders. They can pick up to 10 restricted free agents and may select unrestricted free agents as well. But that would have to be a pretty good bribe from a desperate GM.

The Golden Knights may not buy out any of their players until the summer following their first year. But they’re going to be able to pick some good players, so why would they?

In the interest of brevity, I will be writing simply what Vegas’s ideal team is going to look like, and focus on individual teams’ reasonings in future articles. For now, let me simply get this roster out of the way, and I’ll explain some logic behind these picks.

Expansion Draft Selected: Forwards

Mikkel Boedker, LW, San Jose Sharks, (2020 is when his contract expires, UFA)

Troy Brouwer, RW, Calgary Flames (2020 UFA)

Alexandre Burrows, RW, Ottawa Senators (2019 UFA)

William Carrier, LW, Buffalo Sabres (2018 RFA)

Mikhail Grabovski, RW, New York Islanders (2018 UFA)

Erik Haula, LW, Minnesota Wild (2017 RFA)

William Karlsson, C, Columbus Blue Jackets (2018 RFA)

Alex Killorn, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning (2023 UFA)

Marcus Kruger, C, Chicago Blackhawks (2019 UFA)

Jori Lehtera, C, St. Louis Blues (2019 UFA)

Matt Martin, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs (2020 UFA)

Matt Nieto, RW, Colorado Avalanche (2017 RFA)

Joakim Nordstrom, LW, Carolina Hurricanes (2018 RFA)

Benoit Pouliot, LW, Edmonton Oilers (2019 UFA)

Michael Raffl, C, Philadelphia Flyers (2019 UFA)

Miikka Salomaki, RW, Nashville Predators (2018 RFA)

Gemel Smith, C, Dallas Stars (2017 RFA)

The hardest to explain here is Gemel Smith. It’s because he’s what Dallas has unless Vegas wants to overpay an aging Dan Hamhuis. I originally had them drafting Brett Ritchie, but it turns out Devin Shore is exempt, so Ritchie gets a protection spot.

Of players with a contract, or restricted free agents, I like Smith. Plus, Gemel could help attract a more diverse Vegas audience and get different areas of Vegas interested in hockey.

There are a few restricted free agents on this list, but they’re good players from bad lists. Here’s what that lineup is going to look like:

Alex Killorn – Jori Lehtera – Troy Brouwer

Mikkel Boedker – Michael Raffl – Mikhail Grabovski

Benoit Pouliot – William Karlsson – Alexandre Burrows

Joakim Nordstrom – Marcus Kruger – Matthew Nieto

With Erik Haula and Matt Martin as extras. Smith, Salomaki, and Carrier are going to the minors, develop and work on their abilities.

Defensemen

Ben Chiarot, Winnipeg Jets (2017 RFA)

Ian Cole, Pittsburgh Penguins (2018 UFA)

Brandon Davidson, Montreal Canadiens (2018 RFA)

Mike Green, Detroit Red Wings (2018 UFA)

Josh Manson, Anaheim Ducks (2018 RFA)

Alec Martinez, Los Angeles Kings (2021 UFA)

John Moore, New Jersey Devils (2018 UFA)

Alex Petrovic, Florida Panthers (2017 RFA)

Luca Sbisa, Vancouver Canucks (2018 UFA)

Luke Schenn, Arizona Coyotes (2018 UFA)

Not much to explain here. These are obvious takers, except for maybe Chiarot. Honestly, Vegas should take Josh Morrissey, but he’s exempt, cause he’s young. Chiarot is young and cheap and has 12 points in 50 games. That’s a pretty decent defenseman and will be a good injury emergency for a loaded team.

Mike Green – Alec Martinez

Ian Cole – Alex Petrovic

Luke Schenn – Josh Manson

Luca Sbisa will be the seventh, John Moore will be the eighth. Davidson and Chiarot will go to the minors.

Goaltenders

This is where Vegas becomes really scary.

Philipp Grubauer, Washington Capitals (2017 RFA)

Antti Raanta, New York Rangers (2018 UFA)

Malcolm Subban, Boston Bruins (2017 RFA)

Antti Raanta

Philipp Grubauer

Subban will go to the minors, where he will continue to develop. He will be Vegas’s goaltender of the future, and Boston will go with Zane McIntyre. I personally wouldn’t want anybody else from Boston’s list, and Subban could become a great goaltender. Vegas is already pretty stacked in the good young goaltender category, though.

So Why Will Vegas Need Free Agency?

Cause they’re going to have to sign their restricted free agencies from the expansion draft. They’re also going to need true stars besides Alex Killorn, who will become Vegas’s number one player.

A number one center would be nice, allow Karlsson to develop into one and continue learning. Someone like Martin Hanzal or Nick Bonino. Maybe Scott Darling too, but that’s a luxury.

But they’ll have a ton of money devoted to their defense, and their offense has some great middle six players and depth. That Penalty Kill will be nothing to mess with, with Kruger, Raffl, Nordstrom, and Nieto.

This article originally appeared on