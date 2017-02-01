Evgeny Kuznetsov Named First Star of January by NHL

Evgeny Kuznetsov has been honored by the NHL for his performance during the month of January.

The NHL noticed the play of Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov in the month of January. He received the highest monthly honor by the league Wednesday when he was named the First Star for January.

After a breakout campaign that saw Kuznetsov put up a career-high 77 points with 20 goals and 57 assists last season, he had just three goals and 16 assists this season heading into January. He struggled to start the season and had fallen well below the expectations that were placed on him when the season began.

Kuznetsov found something during January and transformed back into the player he was last year.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has been named first star by the NHL for the month of January. He was first star last January, too. — Tarik El-Bashir (@TarikCSN) February 1, 2017

It all started on January 3 when he racked up a goal and three assists in an overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. He followed that up with two assists against Columbus.

The Russian went on to have seven multi-point games in the month and stayed hot right until the end. He ended the month with a two-goal game on January 26 and a goal and an assist on January 31.

While Kuznetsov was honored as the top player of the month, two other stars were named by the NHL. Boston’s Brad Marchand was the Second Star, while San Jose’s Brent Burns was recognized as the Third Star.

