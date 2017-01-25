Evgeni Malkin withdraws from NHL All-Star Game due to injury

It took a little over two weeks since the rosters were announced, but the NHL All-Star Game has its first player withdrawal. On Wednesday — just two days before the league is set to break for the ASG festivities — it was announced that Evgeni Malkin would not be participating in the event due to injury.

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward has an undisclosed lower body injury that will prevent him from playing in Thursday’s game against Boston, as well as traveling to Los Angeles to join the league’s stars for the All-Star weekend. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan says the 30-year-old Malkin will be re-evaluated after the break.

Players bowing out of the All-Star festivities due to sudden injury hasn’t been all that uncommon in years past. Last year, Alex Ovechkin was suspended for a game after skipping the ASG due to a last-second injury. Malkin won’t see such a fate since he’s missing Thursday’s game. NHL rules state that a player has to sit for at least one game before or after the break if they choose not to attend the ASG.

No word yet on who will replace Malkin on the Metro division roster.