Erik Karlsson Named to All Star Game

Erik Karlsson is heading to his fourth NHL All Star Game. The All Star weekend will take place in Los Angeles on January 27-29.

The 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition is Jan. 28 at Staples Center (9 p.m. ET; NBC, SN, TVA Sports). The 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game is Jan. 29 (3:30 p.m. ET; NBC, SN, TVA Sports).

“The divisional teams will compete head-to-head in the Skills Competition Saturday and then will face off in semifinal games Sunday. The winners of the semifinal games will play for the championship. Each game is played in a 3-on-3 format with two 10-minute halves”. (www.nhl.com)



Erik Karlsson is the only Senators named to the All Star roster. The 26 year old defenseman leads the Senators in minutes played at 27 minutes per game and at points with 32.

Karlsson is currently third in NHL defenseman scoring behind San Jose Sharks’ Brent Burns, 39 points and fellow Swede Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lighting, 37 points.

Karlsson will join Shea Weber and Victor Hedman as the three defensemen representing the Atlantic Division.

Atlantic Division

F – Nikita Kucherov – TBL

F – Brad Marchand – BOS

F – Auston Matthews – TML

F – Frans Nielsen – DET

F – Kyle Okposo – BUF

F – Vincent Trocheck – FLA

D – Erik Karlsson – OTT

D – Shea Weber – MTL

D – Victor Hedman – TBL

G – Carey Price – MTL (captain)

G – Tuukka Rask – BOS

