Ehlers scores twice in 3rd, Jets beat Canucks 4-1 (Dec 22, 2016)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice in the third period and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Patrik Laine and Bryan Little had the other goals for Winnipeg, which got 22 saves from Michael Hutchinson.

Markus Granlund scored for Vancouver, and Ryan Miller stopped 21 shots.

Ehlers snapped a 1-all tie 1:23 into the third period after knocking down a pass from Canucks captain Henrik Sedin in the Winnipeg zone and racing the other way. The speedy Jets wing moved in on a 2-on-1 and used Mark Scheifele as a decoy before ripping his eighth of the season past Miller on the short side.

Vancouver had a good chance on a power play a few minutes later, but Hutchinson snagged Sven Baertschi’s shot with his glove.

The Jets took a two-goal lead with 7:36 left on a man advantage of their own when Ehlers took a pass at the side of the net and walked out in front before roofing his second of the night over Miller’s shoulder.

Little made it 4-1 with his fifth at 15:43 on a goal that stood after a video review and a subsequent Vancouver challenge for goalie interference.

Winnipeg, which improved to 6-11-2 on the road, has won three of four heading into the Christmas break.

The Canucks, meanwhile, wrapped up a 2-1-1 homestand.

In a scheduling quirk, the teams played their second straight game against each other in the same building following Vancouver’s 4-1 victory at Rogers Arena on Tuesday night.

With the Jets trailing 1-0 late in the second Thursday, Laine got his team on the board when the rookie scoring leader buried his 19th off a feed from Ehlers with 42.5 seconds left on the clock.

Things got physical earlier in the period.

Laine laid out Sedin with a check before Winnipeg’s Mathieu Perreault took a run at Jannik Hansen later in the shift. Perrault was given 2 minutes for kneeing and 2 minutes for roughing after the ensuing scrum, while Hansen was assessed a minor for roughing.

But of more concern for the Canucks was that Hansen lasted just 11 seconds on his next shift before hobbling to the bench and being helped to the locker room while favoring his right leg. The veteran wing did not return.

The Canucks opened the scoring 3:54 into the game when Loui Eriksson intercepted Jake Trouba’s pass behind the Winnipeg net and found Granlund, who roofed a shot from the top of the crease past Hutchinson for his seventh.

It was only the 14th first-period goal Vancouver has scored this season, and just the ninth time in 34 games that the Canucks have opened the scoring.

NOTES: The Jets got two power plays in quick succession midway through the first period, but the NHL’s 26th-ranked unit failed to register a shot on either Vancouver penalty. … Sedin played the 1,200th game of his NHL career.

UP NEXT

Jets: Tuesday at Chicago.

Canucks: Friday night at Calgary.