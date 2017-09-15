Edmonton’s Northlands Coliseum closing its doors

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) The Edmonton city council has unanimously approved a plan to shutter Northlands Coliseum on Jan. 1.

The arena has been mostly vacant since the NHL’s Oilers moved to the new downtown Rogers Place last year.

”The decision to permanently close the Coliseum reflects an ongoing commitment to use taxpayers’ money responsibly in all questions about the status and upkeep of the facility,” the city said in a statement.

The Coliseum opened in November 1974 when the Oilers where in the World Hockey Association.