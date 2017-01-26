Edmonton Oilers: Zack Kassian Proving His Worth

Over a year ago, the Edmonton Oilers were the only team willing to take a chance on Zack Kassian.

The former Canucks forward had been in a car accident earlier in the season, which revealed an alcohol addiction. After going through rehabilitation and trying to better himself, the Montreal Canadiens put him on waivers. When no one claimed him, they put him on the trade block, not wanting to give him another chance.

Finally, the Oilers stepped forward, willing to take a chance on the physical, gritty winger. They traded Ben Scrivens to Montreal for Kassian, and then sent him to the Bakersfield Condors for conditioning. After a productive week of physical play, goal-scoring and readjusting to the ice, Edmonton called up Kassian to the big club.

In 36 games with Edmonton in 2015-16, he put up three goals and eight points, and was an excellent addition to the Oilers bottom six. Not to mention, he seemed to have a more positive attitude, and stood up for his teammates while providing toughness. And for the Oilers, this is exactly what they needed.

This season, Kassian has suited up for 47 games, and has four goals and 15 points. He is currently riding a four-game point streak, and has two goals in his last three games. His productive work has made him a better winger on the rights side, and earned him a spot on the top-six for a portion of the season.

He appears to be recapturing his skill as time goes on. In Thursday’s 4-0 win against Anaheim, he scored an unbelievable goal on a play where he hustled after the puck, did nifty stick-handling and beat John Gibson.

Showing impressive speed and skill, Kassian is proving to be one of the hardest-working forwards on the team. The 26-year-old is still young and growing, and is proving his worth as one of the most dedicated members of the Oilers. When it comes time to renew his contract, he deserves more than a one-year deal.

