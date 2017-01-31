Edmonton Oilers: Todd McLellan’s Honesty Makes Him a Good Coach

With a new general manager in Peter Chiarelli, the Edmonton Oilers were ready to flip their franchise in May 2015. And it all started with one particular hire.

Chiarelli’s first move involved finding a new coach. He hired former San Jose Sharks bench boss Todd McLellan to take over the reins. Following five different Oilers coaches through four seasons, Edmonton finally hired an experienced NHL head coach.

McLellan led the Sharks to multiple Pacific Division titles, playoff berths and intense playoff runs, but unfortunately, couldn’t lead them to the Cup. And, when the team missed the playoffs in 2015, the Sharks and McLellan agreed to part ways, which led him to Edmonton to turn things around.

With the Oilers finally looking like a winning team, McLellan has been a huge part of that surge. And now we can finally answer this question with confidence: yes, McLellan is a good coach.

McLellan has turned the Oilers into a completely different team, and one of the reasons why his coaching has worked is because he is honest. His unwavering honesty makes him realize the problems with his team, and helps him address them head-on.

His honesty shows in the way he works with the lines in Edmonton. When a player is struggling, he will confront the problem, and push them around the lineup. He will shake things up when things aren’t going right. More importantly, he makes his frustration clear.

And though it may be harsh, honesty is what this Oilers tema needed. Nail Yakupov wasn’t going to be the next big thing, and McLellan decided to scratch him instead of naming him a top-six forward. McLellan also realized that Schultz wasn’t a number-one defenseman, and didn’t try to claim he was.

Overall, his honesty has turned the Oilers into a better team, because they recognized the truth of their franchise and changed it.

