Edmonton Oilers: Steven Oleksy a Hidden Waiver Gem

The Edmonton Oilers are in a good position right now. They are not only still in the playoff race but are also in a spot to compete for the Pacific Division title. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.

Edmonton has a plethora of quality defenders but needs more insurance on the right side. Adam Larsson and Matthew Benning have provided a lot of star power, but injuries to Darnell Nurse have caused Brandon Davidson to return to the left side. With that occurrence, Kris Russell is playing on his off-hand and seems to be getting by.

However, if the circumstances occur in which the Oilers need an extra RHD, they don’t have too much depth. Eric Gryba has seemed to struggle in his role as the extra defender, and there aren’t many names to recall from the Bakersfield Condors.

That being said, the Oilers should consider looking at Steven Oleksy. The Penguins blueliner was placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment Wednesday. He is a right-handed defender with a lot of qualities that would be beneficial for the Oilers as they enter the second half of the season.

Analytics

Oleksy thrives as an all-around stay at home defenceman, providing physicality and excellent possession numbers. His relative Corsi sits at 9.3 through nine games with Pittsburgh this season; his rel. Corsi is a 2.0 throughout 71 NHL career games.

Not to mention, Oleksy brings toughness and physicality to his teams, and has over 100 hits and shot blocks through his short career. He gets in plenty of fights and always wins his battles, and sticks with the play. All in all, he is an excellent bottom-pairing defenceman who provides insurance.

Why Edmonton Should Claim Him

Oleksy is a right-handed shot who is still growing into his game. He is a leader and positive player to have in the locker room. Not to mention, his physicality and toughness will fit perfectly into the Oilers’ mentality.

In the middle of the storm and fight for the playoffs, the Oilers need to do everything they can to have some extra insurance if they are going into the postseason. And in the end, claiming Oleksy is the perfect start.

This article originally appeared on