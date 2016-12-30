Edmonton Oilers Sign Tyler Benson to Entry-Level Deal

The Edmonton Oilers have signed Tyler Benson to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Friday.

Benson was the 32nd overall selection in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The Edmonton-born left winger serves as captain of the Vancouver Giants and had nine goals and 28 points in 30 games prior to the draft last season. This season, Benson is among the top players in the WHL and has 10 goals and 40 points in just 31 games this season.

The 18-year-old forward has a lot of step in his game and is bound to flourish into a key player at the NHL level.

The only issues surrounding Benson is that he needs to improve on defense, and avoid injuries, which can be a problem. Other than that, he’s a high-scoring, productive winger that is mature beyond his years and knows his role on the ice.

Signing Benson is an excellent option for the Oilers. He possesses great speed and play, and knows how to serve as an offensive catalyst. Not to mention, his attitude is something that would look great on the Oilers roster. By simply signing him, Edmonton took the step to get him further into the system. Not to mention, he earned his contract through hard work and success in the year after being drafted.

Benson will likely spend time with the Oilers at training camp. After that, he will head to the Bakersfield Condors for experience and development at the AHL level. In turn, this will aid him to eventually making the Oilers opening night roster.

