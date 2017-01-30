Edmonton Oilers: Should They Trade With Colorado

The Edmonton Oilers are having a strong season, but they still have room for improvement. With that being said, many are curious as to whether or not they will make a splash at the trade deadline.

One target team they could trade with is another Western Conference foe. The Colorado Avalanche have found themselves in a tough position; while they have plenty of skilled players, the team is struggling and sitting at the bottom of the standings. If they want to return to their winning ways or at least climb out from the NHL’s basement, they’ll need to make some moves.

Colorado general manager Joe Sakic said that besides a couple of big names, no one is safe, and everyone is up for grabs. The team is willing to do anything at this point, making plenty of names available.

The Oilers could look to Colorado for insurance going into the postseason race, which would fill out their lineup. But who exactly would they look at?

Jarome Iginla

Perhaps one of the best trades the Oilers could make is for Iginla. A veteran forward with a lot of offensive ability, he can add to their wing depth and provide experience and leadership. He also still has potential and a lot left in the tank.

He does only have six goals and 12 points this season, which is slightly concerning. But, given the Oilers’ arsenal of playmakers and need for more bottom-six scoring from the wing, looking at Iginla isn’t risky.

Matt Duchene

A top-six centre, Duchene is definitely a quality forward who could fill out the top-six and bring more scoring to the Oilers roster. With Ryan Nugent-Hopkins starting to find his game, but not exactly scoring consistently. With Duchene, the Oilers could get more scoring and plays from the second line, and this could also help replace big names if we were to deal someone like Eberle.

In 41 games this season, Duchene has 15 goals and 29 points. He is on pace for 54 points, which is usually around the point total that Nugent-Hopkins ends up with. Duchene is able to bring a lot of skill, playmaking ability and offensive acumen to the table.

Duchene is perhaps the biggest name on the table, considering he is very open to a trade and would likely be willing to move. And considering the Oilers need for more depth, and the possibility of changing things up, a Duchene trade would be beneficial. Is it necessary? Not exactly.

Other Names

The Oilers could also revisit a Tyson Barrie deal, but at this point, Edmonton’s defense is running well. Therefore, there’s no point in really pursuing this deal, let alone giving a lot up, when it comes to Barrie. Especially with the expansion draft coming up, and big names in free agency approaching, Edmonton doesn’t need a Barrie deal.

