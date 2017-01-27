Edmonton Oilers: Sekera Earning His Top-Defender Salary

General manager Peter Chiarelli took over the Edmonton Oilers reins before the 2015 offseason and knew what they needed most: defence.

In the offseason, he decided to make a key free agency signing on July 1. Chiarelli locked up Andrej Sekera with a six-year, $33 million contract. With an AAV of over $5 million, Sekera has shown this season that he is worth the money. He has four points in his last five games and is coming off a two-goal performance against San Jose. Not to mention, through his play and modest ability, he’s become the team’s top defenceman.

Sekera’s Firepower

This season, Sekera has been a key puck-mover. This is a feat he has humbly accomplished; in just 49 games, he has seven goals and 17 assists. He is able to rip the puck from the blueline while also making smart plays from the blue line to set up his teammates.

By the same token, he is an asset on special teams and makes Edmonton’s power-play stronger. He is able to help the team pick up momentum, and he creates chances and carries the PP unit. With all these attributes, Sekera already establishes himself as a definite top-pairing defender.

Sekera’s Defensive Game

The 30-year-old blueliner plays an excellent game on the backend. He boasts excellent possession numbers and knows how to avoid turnovers and keep the puck away from the opposition. When it comes to in-depth analytics, his relative Corsi sits at a 1.0, and his relative Fenwick is at a 2.2. Statistically, this goes to show that when Sekera is on the ice, the team is in good hands.

Of course, you can see that without looking at the analytics. While he doesn’t necessarily asset himself through physicality, which would probably make him stronger, he is a shot-blocking machine. Sekera’s blocked 89 shot attempts this season, and the Oilers are sixth in the NHL for shot blocks as a group. He is also able to start the breakout and looks after the puck, making him an even better defender.

That being said, Sekera is probably the Oilers best defenceman right now and is definitely still growing, even as a veteran.

