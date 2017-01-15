Edmonton Oilers Recall Jordan Oesterle in Wake of Larsson Injury

The Edmonton Oilers recalled defenseman Jordan Oesterle from the Bakersfield Condors, the team announced Sunday.

This is not a good sign for the team, as it likely means defenseman Adam Larsson’s injury is more serious than previously thought. He could be out much longer than previously expected.

Larsson missed Saturday’s win Calgary Flames with a lower-body injury and sat out of the skills competition Sunday. He had one of his best games of the season in Edmonton’s Thursday win over the New Jersey Devils. With Larsson out of the lineup, the team will have to cope without one of their top right-handed blueliners.

In addition to Larsson, Kris Russell also missed the skills competition. He took a shot to the hand Saturday and appeared to be in pain. His status is unknown.

Larsson is a plus-1 and has two goals and eight points in 44 games this season. He has been an asset for Edmonton and knows how to look after the puck and play a versatile, physical game. Larsson has registered 130 hits this season and is one of the team’s most trustworthy defenders.

In his place, Andrej Sekera and Kris Russell took over on the first pairing. Eric Gryba slotted back in on the bottom pairing with Brandon Davidson, and Matthew Benning moved to the top four. The team will likely have Oesterle as an extra defenseman is one of Edmonton’s blueliners faces illness, injury or poor play.

There is no additional information on Larsson’s injury at this time. If his lower-body ailment is a long-term injury, the Oilers will have to step up their game on defense to fill the void he leaves in the lineup.

Oesterle can play on either side of the puck and has had a decent season with the Condors. In 18 AHL games, he has put up three goals and 11 points, and is a plus-1.

