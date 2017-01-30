Edmonton Oilers: Oscar Klefbom Shining Under Radar

This season, all eyes were on how new Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson would slot into the struggling defensive corps.

However, factoring in his success, as well as additions like Kris Russell and Matt Benning, many forgot about Oscar Klefbom. The Swedish blueliner, who signed a seven-year, $29.169 million contract last season, has been a force on defence this season.

When it comes to the 23-year-old blueliner, his biggest asset is his shot-blocking prowess. He has 81 blocks through 51 games this season and has 270 shot blocks in 158 career games. Not to mention, Klefbom averages about 4.4 blocks per game. He also serves as one of the most trusted defencemen on the team and can play big minutes on special teams or even strength.

In addition to that, he has playmaking potential and the ability to start the rush. He has eight goals and 18 points this year and has a booming shot from the point. This makes him dangerous on the power-play and can help him further grow into a puck-moving defenseman.

In addition to that, he has done a lot to better his puck possession and awareness but needs to work on turnovers. He has 38 giveaways this season, and only 15 takeaways to make up for the fact.

He is continuing to grow and develop his game and is definitely deserving of being a top-four defenceman. While Andrej Sekera has taken the top-pairing spot from him, Klefbom is still able to perform.

