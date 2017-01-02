Edmonton Oilers: Nugent-Hopkins Finding His Game

Edmonton Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has had a season plagued with inconsistency.

With just seven goals and 18 points through 38 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has struggled when it’s come to scoring. Though 60 percent of his shots make it to the net, many of them are either blocked, and some of them miss completely. In the end, he can’t seem to find the twine, which must be frustrating for the usual top-six forward.

Despite not being able to bring too much offence this year, he is playing a solid defensive game. He has 19 takeaways for just eight giveaways and brings physicality to his game. Not only that, but he can block shots and kill penalties as well.

Finding His Touch

The 23-year-old has three points in his last five games and has a point in two consecutive games. He’s driving to the net and pushing forward offensively, and creating scoring opportunities.

Working with Patrick Maroon on the second line, he seems to be more able to shoot the puck while having a big body in front as a screen. This not only creates chances but allows for more deflections and helps Nugent-Hopkins find an accurate spot where the goalie can’t reach.

Not to mention, he has Leon Draisaitl at his disposal too. Not only does Draisaitl make plays on the fly and make perfect passes, but he can rip the puck, making him an asset on Nugent-Hopkins’ wing.

Moving Forward

Nugent-Hopkins’ scoring this season has come in waves. He’ll go on hot streaks for four-to-five games, then go cold. This creates a huge problem when it comes to consistency.

If he wants to continue scoring, he needs to remain confident and continue shooting the puck. He has 105 shots this season (out of 175 attempts), and with more shots per game, good things will come his way.

As for an unpopular opinion, Nugent-Hopkins is also a quality winger. He wins less than half his faceoffs, and playing on the wing with a capable centre could do him well. The only issue is that he’s a left-hand shot, and the Oilers have plenty of left wingers already. If he could shift to the right side, he could do better off as a winger, as Draisiatl does.

In the end, he seems to be finding his game of late. He has more in his step and drives to the net, and seems more confident to put up a fight in the offensive zone.

