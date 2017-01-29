Edmonton Oilers: McDavid Lead Pacific Past Central, 10-3

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is wearing the “C” for the Pacific Division at the 2017 All-Star game. He led the Pacific to a dominating 10-3 win over the Central Division Sunday.

Their victory brings them to their second consecutive championship game. The Pacific won the 3-on-3 tourney last season, with John Scott later named MVP. McDavid and the Pacific will face the Metropolitan in the final game of the tournament. The Metro took home a commanding 10-6 victory over the Atlantic division.

Pacific-Central Recap

With the score at 2-1 early in the first period, McDavid put the Pacific up by two on a goal from Ryan Kesler. Seconds later, McDavid tallied an assist, setting up defenseman Brent Burns to make the score 4-1.

Int the second period, McDavid would return the favor to Kesler, taking a secondary assist on his tally that put the Pacific up 8-3. Bo Horvat and Johnny Gadreau would score two more goals in the second to keep the score 10-3. There were no goals scored in the third period.

McDavid’s Performance

Though just an All-Star game, seeing McDavid play 3-on-3 with the league’s biggest names was spectacular. It just goes to show how much potential he has, and how he is already becoming one of the NHL’s elite.

This entire weekend, he has showcased not only his speed, but stick-handling ability, accuracy and on-ice vision. He also proved himself capable as a leader, and showed that even at 20, he is among the best of the best.

Seeing him perform at this level should make Oilers fans thank their lucky stars multiple times. He is an Oiler, but also among the best int he league.

