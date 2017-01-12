Edmonton Oilers Makes Pacific Push With Sweep vs. Devils

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Devils yet again in overtime fashion, 3-2. Their victory marks a season sweep over New Jersey and pulls them within three points of the Pacific Division lead.

We have the quick recap of everything you missed, as well as game notes and other information you need to know.

Quick Recap

The Devils struck late in the first period on a goal from Travis Zajac. Andrej Sekera would score 16 seconds into the second to even the score at one.

However, New Jersey would end the second period back on top after Steven Santini deflected in a shot from Taylor Hall with less than a minute to go in the middle frame.

In an opportunity-filled third period, Patrick Maroon finally stuffed home a loose puck in front. The “Big Rig” made the most of his ability to stand in the paint, and tied the game for Edmonton.

In overtime, it was Connor McDavid that held onto the puck and used his speed to create a brilliant two-on-one play with Leon Draisaitl. He buried a one-timer past Cory Schneider to give the Oilers their overtime victory.

Game Notes

– Zack Kassian got in an altercation with Taylor Hall in the third period. After Hall elbowed Kassian in the face, Kassian approached Hall, roughing him up and making him pay the price. Ultimately, Hall was called for a double-minor for high sticking. and Kassian went off and received a roughing call.

– Patrick Maroon scored his 17th goal of the season Thursday and leads all Oilers in goals. He now has eight goals in his last 10 games, as well as a hat-trick and multi-goal performance in his last four outings.

– Connor McDavid’s two helpers Thursday give him 50 points on the season. He leads the NHL in points and assists, and is still scoring points and has over a point per game on average.

– Cam Talbot was sensational between the pipes, making key saves and keeping the Oilers in the game. He stopped 16 of 18 shots on goal and managed to backstop Edmonton through four penalty kills.

– The Oilers paid tribute to Taylor Hall during the game, considering it was the former 2010 first-overall pick’s first time back in Edmonton since he was dealt for Adam Larsson in the off-season.

Both he and Larsson picked up assists for their respective clubs Thursday.

– With 51 points on the season, the Oilers sit within three points of the Pacific Division lead. The Ducks currently hold that first-place spot with 54 points.

