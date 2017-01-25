Edmonton Oilers: Leon Draisaitl Warrants Big Reward

When thinking of the Edmonton Oilers forwards, many are sure how important Connor McDavid is. They also note the amazing growth and evolution of Patrick Maroon. However, one player who hasn’t gotten extreme recognition is Leon Draisaitl.

The German-born winger has been one of Edmonton’s top performers. He dazzles with the puck and is key in rushing to the net and is a great asset on special teams. He is a playmaker and a sharp-shooter, as well as one of the Oilers’ most underrated forwards. Not to mention, he’s originally a centre who can also play wing.

Overall, he has proven to be the ultimate package for the Oilers. Draisaitl has made his way to the top line, where he has great chemistry and helped them recapture their offensive stride. Given his incredible transition and performance, Draisaitl deserves a big reward when it’s time to renew his contract.

Draisaitl’s entry-level deal will expire at the end of this season, and the Oilers need to lock him up and sign him to a hefty, long-term deal. With this in mind, they also need to figure out what to do with Connor McDavid when his ELC expires at the end of 2017-18.

Both will likely require high salaries, possibly exceeding the $6 million deals that teammates Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jordan Eberle earned. And in all honesty, they deserve it. But in order to get Draisaitl a long-term, expensive contract, there needs to be money available.

Edmonton also needs to worry about pending UFAs like Kris Russell, who has been an asset for the team. By the same token, a number of RFAs (Zack Kassian, Jujhar Khaira, Iiro Pakarinen) are additionally expecting extensions. With this in mind, the Oilers need as much money as they can get.

Thankfully, Andrew Ference’s rather expensive contract will come off the cap at the end of the season. However, the Oilers truly have an issue with their overpaid forwards.

Therefore, Edmonton should consider eliminating Benoit Pouliot from the picture. He carries a $4.5 million AAV, and the Oilers are running out of cap space. Pouliot has one more year remaining on his deal, but Edmonton could organize a trade to ship him and his expensive salary out of town.

If Jordan Eberle also ends up being shipped from the Oilers, the Oilers will also get more salary back. But the team must start preparing for the future as soon as they can. Especially because there is a new legacy ready to take over the core.

