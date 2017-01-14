Edmonton Oilers: Larsson, Khaira Out vs. Calgary

The Edmonton Oilers will have to go without one of their top defensemen Saturday against the Calgary Flames.

Adam Larsson will be out of the lineup Saturday with a lower-body injury. Winger and call-up Jujhar Khaira will also miss the action with an illness. Head coach Todd McLellan announced the news Saturday.

It is unknown whether or not Larsson’s injury occurred in the team’s 3-2 OT win over the Devils Thursday. It was in that same game that he had one of his best performances of the season. Not only did he pick up a primary assist, but he was moving the puck and quick on the backcheck.

Larsson has been an asset for the Oilers this season, proving to be a reliable right-handed defenseman who looks after the puck. He has two goals and eight points in 44 games for the Oilers and is a plus-1.

Not to mention, he brings physicality and shot-blocking ability to the ice. The Swedish blueliner has 130 hits this season, and though he’s solid defensively, he needs to improve when it comes to turnovers and puck possession.

Hopefully the injury is nothing serious, and the Oilers can continue on with Larsson out of the lineup. In his absence, Andrej Sekera and Kris Russell move up to the top pairing. Oscar Klefbom and Matt Benning will take care of things on the second line, and Brandon Davidson will pair with Eric Gryba on the bottom pairing.

As for Khaira, he should be ready to go net game. He was recalled to bring some more offensive stride to the Oilers bottom-six and proved to do that Thursday.

He did a lot to start the rush and brought a lot more stride to the Oilers fourth line, while also creating plenty of chances.Matt Hendricks will slot back into the lineup, and take his spot on the fourth line against Calgary. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. MT at Rogers Place.

