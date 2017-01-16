Edmonton Oilers: Larsson, Khaira Likely to Return Monday

The Edmonton Oilers didn’t have Adam Larsson in their 3-2 shootout victory over the Calgary Flames Sunday. He was out with a lower-body injury.

He also sat out of Sunday’s skills competition, and with Jordan Oesterle’s recall, there was concern over the severity of his injury. However, according to “Edmonton Journal” reporter Jim Matheson, Larsson looked good and practiced with the team Monday. He is listed as a game-time decision, but will likely play against Arizona.

This is great news for Edmonton, who is currently in the throes of their postseason race while vying for the Pacific Division lead. They will not have to cope without one of their most trusted, physical defenders.

There was also concern over another blueliner: Kris Russell. The 29-year-old blueliner was hit in the hand with a puck Saturday and sat out of the skills competition Sunday. However, nothing has been said regarding his status, and he is expected to suit up against Arizona. It is possible Sunday was a maintenance day for Russell.

Jujhar Khaira, who also missed Saturday’s matchup with Calgary, is likely to return as well. He was out with illness but seems to be fully recovered. He’s also listed as a game-time decision but is expected to play.

Call-up Jordan Oesterle will likely remain a healthy scratch, given there are no more blueline injuries. With this in mind, he could be on his way back to Bakersfield sooner rather than later.

The lines are expected to remain the same, except Khaira will likely slot in for Hendricks in his return to the fourth line. With Larsson’s return, the blueline will shift over, and Eric Gryba will likely draw back out.

