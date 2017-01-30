Edmonton Oilers: Is Kris Russell Worth Keeping

The Edmonton Oilers were confident in their defence going into the 2016-17 campaign but wanted more insurance. Therefore, they decided to sign defenceman Kris Russell to a one-year deal in September.

Prior to his season with Edmonton, many were sceptical of Russell. While he has great potential and seemed to slot in with the Oilers, some were concerned with his poor analytics. Because of this, an expensive, one-year deal for a seemingly struggling blueliner didn’t add up.

However, Russell has proven his critics wrong. In 44 games with the Oilers this season, the 5-foot-10 defender has five assists, and averages over 20 minutes of ice time per game. He is a top-four blueliner who is incredibly versatile and can play either side of the puck. He is also a plus-4 and has filled out the Oilers’ defence corps.

Russell leads the team in blocks, too, and has 130 to his name this season. Russell also adds a strong, physical edge to his game, which makes him more aggressive on the backend. And though his relative Corsi and Fenwick tell a different story, he is a solid defenceman for the Oilers to have.

The 29-year-old can also take away the puck and add some offence and is an asset on special teams. By the same token, Russell shows potential to get more involved in the rush. If he continues on this path, he’ll take more in stride going forward.

But, considering the expansion draft and the list of elite names hitting the free agency market next season, where does his future stand with the team?

Right now, the Oilers could end up giving him an extension. However, it is not completely necessary, given their potential to sign better RHD next season. Therefore, the Oilers may be wiser to leave him be than re-sign him.

While he has proven his worth and ability, Russell is not necessarily a core member of the team. The only aspect where he stands out is in shot-blocking, where Oscar Klefbom also shines. Russell is not an avid puck-moving defender or scorer, and the Oilers could get that through another free agent.

Still, despite unclarity when it comes to his future, he will certainly have a job in the NHL for years to come. Especially when putting up this kind of performance.

