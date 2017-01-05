Edmonton Oilers: Game Notes Prior to Bruins Matchup

The Edmonton Oilers are in for an important matchup with the Boston Bruins Thursday. They will square off at TD Garden at 5 p.m. MT.

Prior to puck drop, the Oilers made a few changes to their lineup in hopes to ignite the offence. Here’s everything you need to know.

Projected Lines

Forwards:

Patrick Maroon-Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl

Milan Lucic-Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Zack Kassian

Benoit Pouliot-Drake Caggiula-Jordan Eberle

Anton Lander-Mark Letestu-Jesse Puljujarvi

Defense:

Andrej Sekera-Matt Benning

Oscar Klefbom-Adam Larsson

Kris Russell-Eric Gryba

Goalies:

Cam Talbot

Jonas Gustavsson

Game Notes

– Brandon Davidson is ruled out Thursday with an illness. He should be good to go Saturday. Eric Gryba will slot back in for an ailing Davidson, and the defensive corps shifted in his absence.

– The Oilers demoted Jordan Eberle to the third line due to a lack of offensive success. The 26-year-old winger has had trouble shooting accurately and appears sluggish on the first line. Therefore, he will get the chance to show his skill-set alongside Drake Caggiula and Benoit Pouliot Thursday. Leon Draisaitl replaces Eberle on the top line RW.

– Anton Lander will draw back into the lineup, replacing Matt Hendricks on the fourth line LW. Hendricks had a tough game Tuesday, so Lander will get the chance to prove his worth on the NHL roster following his call-up after a successful stint with the AHL Condors.

– Jesse Puljujarvi will remain in the lineup on the fourth line RW. He will burn off a year of his restricted free agency, and it looks as if he will be remaining with the Oilers for now. It is possible that once the road trip ends, Edmonton sends him down to Bakersfield.

