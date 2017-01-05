Edmonton Oilers: Game Notes Prior to Bruins Matchup
The Edmonton Oilers are in for an important matchup with the Boston Bruins Thursday. They will square off at TD Garden at 5 p.m. MT.
Prior to puck drop, the Oilers made a few changes to their lineup in hopes to ignite the offence. Here’s everything you need to know.
Oil On Whyte 1 d
Edmonton Oilers Practice Notes: Eberle, Davidson and More
More headlines around FanSided:
2d – Edmonton Oilers Show Lack of Effort in Loss to Columbus2d – Edmonton Oilers: Should They Consider Ty Rattie2d – Edmonton Oilers: McDavid Named Pacific Division Captain2d – Edmonton Oilers Hope to Snap Blue Jackets’ Streak3d – Edmonton Oilers: Nugent-Hopkins Finding His Game
Projected Lines
Forwards:
Patrick Maroon-Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl
Milan Lucic-Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Zack Kassian
Benoit Pouliot-Drake Caggiula-Jordan Eberle
Anton Lander-Mark Letestu-Jesse Puljujarvi
Defense:
Andrej Sekera-Matt Benning
Oscar Klefbom-Adam Larsson
Kris Russell-Eric Gryba
Goalies:
Cam Talbot
Jonas Gustavsson
Game Notes
– Brandon Davidson is ruled out Thursday with an illness. He should be good to go Saturday. Eric Gryba will slot back in for an ailing Davidson, and the defensive corps shifted in his absence.
– The Oilers demoted Jordan Eberle to the third line due to a lack of offensive success. The 26-year-old winger has had trouble shooting accurately and appears sluggish on the first line. Therefore, he will get the chance to show his skill-set alongside Drake Caggiula and Benoit Pouliot Thursday. Leon Draisaitl replaces Eberle on the top line RW.
– Anton Lander will draw back into the lineup, replacing Matt Hendricks on the fourth line LW. Hendricks had a tough game Tuesday, so Lander will get the chance to prove his worth on the NHL roster following his call-up after a successful stint with the AHL Condors.
– Jesse Puljujarvi will remain in the lineup on the fourth line RW. He will burn off a year of his restricted free agency, and it looks as if he will be remaining with the Oilers for now. It is possible that once the road trip ends, Edmonton sends him down to Bakersfield.
More from Oil On Whyte
- Edmonton Oilers Trade Rumors: Could Eberle Be Dealt1 h ago
- Edmonton Oilers Practice Notes: Eberle, Davidson and More1 d ago
- Edmonton Oilers Show Lack of Effort in Loss to Columbus1 d ago
- Edmonton Oilers: Should They Consider Ty Rattie1 d ago
- Edmonton Oilers: McDavid Named Pacific Division Captain2d ago