Edmonton Oilers: Drake Caggiula Flourishing as Third-Line Centre

Coming into the 2016-17 campaign, the Edmonton Oilers were mainly focused on building up their defence. However, they took the opportunity to sign NCAA free agent Drake Caggiula, knowing their forward lines needed some help, too.

With Caggiula, the Oilers knew they were getting a potential future top-six forward. He carries versatility, able to play centre or wing, as well as great on-ice vision and offensive acumen. By the same token, he’s excellent when it comes to skating and stickhandling, which helps him produce and create plays on the fly.

Caggiula knew that he would have to earn his rightful spot on the team, and impressed with an excellent training camp. He got a spot on the opening night roster, but fell victim to injury and wouldn’t dress to start the season.

The 22-year-old has four goals and 10 points in 33 games this season, but more importantly, has flourished as a third line centre.

The Oilers have Caggiula strengthening the bottom-six, and with this, they finally have confidence in all of their forward lines. Additionally, they can go forward with extra depth down the middle.

Impact This Season

Though Caggiula hasn’t put up many points, he has been an asset for the team so far. He has been a physical presence and backchecks nicely, taking away the puck without complications. Not only that, he is excellent when it comes to putting up clutch goals and is trusted on the ice at critical times.

Caggiula averages 1:44 minutes on the power-play per game, and he is someone teammates can rely on. Also, he is able to speed through the zone and make quick plays and works well alongside Milan Lucic and Anton Slepyshev. Overall, he makes those around him better.

The North Dakota alumni utilizes speed through the zone and make quick plays and works well alongside Milan Lucic and Anton Slepyshev. He is one of those players that continues to grow in his position and can carry his line, even with long-tenured linemates.

Future

Caggiula has room for improvement. He makes mistakes and doesn’t have the greatest puck possession numbers. In addition, he could improve in the faceoff dot, and needs to win more of his draws to become a more significant player.

If he takes the time to work on the little things, Caggiula will be a top-six forward and a part of the Oilers for years to come.

