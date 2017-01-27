Edmonton Oilers: Davidson Could Be Lost at Expansion

The NHL expansion draft will lead to each team losing at least one player to the new Vegas Golden Knights. However, the Edmonton Oilers have a bit of a complicated process when it comes to player protection.

Edmonton needs to protect as many defensemen as possible, but also has to address people like Patrick Maroon, who has become a huge asset for the team. With their need to prioritize certain players, other names fall out. And one of those is Brandon Davidson.

The 25-year-old blueliner has blossomed into one of the Oilers’ best defenseman in his years with the team. He battled and beat testicular cancer, and then joined the team for 51 games in 2015-16. He posted four goals and 11 points, and was a plus-7. He also boasted a 3.2 relative Corsi and proved to be able to play a strong game on the right side.

This season, Davidson has only played 17 games, and is a plus-2. His Corsi is under 50 percent, but his relative Corsi sits at 1.0. He has seemed to struggle greatly with injury, making his future with the team a question mark.

While the 6-foot-1, 214-pounder is a huge part of the team’s defensive corps and has proven his ability to develop into a top-four defender, there are hiccups. He can fall victim to mistakes in his own end, and lacks overall consistency. Not to mention, he could grow more as a puck-mover.

But in the end, he’s a solid defenceman with only upside. Any team would be fortunate to have him, and unfortunately, he could be unprotected when the expansion draft comes.

If this is the case, it is not the end of the world. The Oilers still have Darnell Nurse, and Matthew Benning appears to be greatly developing with the team. This is great news for the team development-wise, and makes Davidson more expendable.

While it may be difficult to see him go, the Oilers can survive without him.

