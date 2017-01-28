Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid Shines at Skills Competition

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was the only member of his team to make the NHL All-Star team. He took his time at the Skills Competition to wow the NHL.

The 19-year-old represented the Pacific Division in two skills events. He took on Patrik Laine in the accuracy shooting competition and then squared off against Nathan MacKinnon in the fastest skater competition.

In the accuracy shooting, McDavid proved his worth and shooting expertise. He is not exactly a goal-scorer first but knows how to put the puck in the net when he can. He went 4-for-6 and finished in around 15 seconds. He beat out Laine, who finished in 21 seconds, and won a point for the Pacific.

When it came to the fastest skater contest, McDavid had no problem. In fact, it all looked completely easy for the NHL’s youngest captain. He had no problem beating MacKinnon, and then beat Nikita Kucherov’s time, finishing his lap in 13.02 seconds.

McDavid then had the chance to break Dylan Larkin’s record for the fastest lap in NHL history. Larkin finished the course in 13.172 seconds with a running start. McDavid finished in 13.31 seconds, just .138 seconds after Larkin’s lap.

Still, despite not breaking the record, McDavid was satisfied with his performance. Because of him, the Pacific accumulated plenty of points. However, it was the Atlantic that ended up winning the Skills Contest. With the victory, they decided they would face the Metropolitan Division in the All-Star tourney Sunday.

