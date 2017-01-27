Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid at Skills Competition

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has touched down in Los Angeles for the 2017 All-Star Game. He is one of the youngest All-Star captains in NHL history, and also the only player representing Edmonton this season.

Saturday marks the annual Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition, which has been a yearly tradition since 1990. Here, McDavid selected where each of his team members will represent the Pacific.

His selections range from Brent Burns taking on the hardest shot competition to Mike Smith participating in the goalie goal competition.

McDavid himself will participate in two events: the accuracy shooting competition and fastest skater competition. When it comes to accuracy, he will go up against Patrik Laine. McDavid will also face off against Nathan MacKinnon in the fastest skater contest.

The 20-year-old, who missed All-Star festivities last season with a broken clavicle, will finally get the chance to suit up for the All-Star game.

“It’s definitely special,” McDavid told the media. “I definitely appreciate the fans’ vote. It really means a lot to be going to the All-Star Game. With the fans voting me in, it definitely makes it extra special.”

