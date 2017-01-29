Edmonton Oilers: Benoit Pouliot Seriously Lacking
The Edmonton Oilers can usually get at least 30 points from Benoit Pouliot per season. However, the same can’t be said for 2016-17.
He has just five goals and 10 points through 46 games this season and is looking like he is finally on the decline. Many are questioning as to whether or not the 30-year-old has a lot of gas left in the tank.
Considering stats from his last two seasons, he fell victim to injury and never played beyond 58 games. Still, he ended up with two straight 30-point campaigns and proved capable of slotting in on the top six.
So far this season, he has struggled to score, and his poor performance led him to multiple healthy scratches. Still, watching from the press box hasn’t ignited much of a spark in him. He still slots in on the top-six, especially with Milan Lucic still breaking out of his funk.
With Pouliot struggling, the Oilers need to figure out how to adjust without him performing well. And it may mean trying to ship him out or buying him out at season’s end. Either way, he’s certainly not a name to protect come the expansion draft.
Pouliot’s Problems
Not only does he lack physicality, but he is not a good player on the backcheck. He also turns over the puck and gives it away more than he should, and struggles with keeping possession of the puck.
When he’s on the ice, the Oilers aren’t likely to be starting the rush, either. He’s a player that doesn’t exactly join in or finish plays, and a lot of that can be left to his teammates to figure out.
What to Do
If he continues to play without contributing much, the Oilers should trade him, whether it’s part of a package deal or just for a pick. He will not be a huge part of the team’s future down the road, and with him not contributing, Edmonton shouldn’t hang on.
Usually, teams should wait for key players to wait out their slumps, but Pouliot has proven his inability and doesn’t seem ready to recapture anything.
